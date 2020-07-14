coronavirus

Another California Prisoner Dies From COVID-19 Complications

There have now been 35 deaths from COVID-19 in California’s prison system, according to state figures. 

By The Associated Press

Another California state prison inmate has died from what appears to be complications of the coronavirus, corrections officials said Monday.

The inmate from Avenal State Prison in Central California died Monday at a hospital outside of the facility but no other information was being disclosed, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

There have now been 35 deaths from COVID-19 in California’s prison system, according to state figures. More than 2,400 inmates are listed as actively having the infection, along with 755 employees.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

