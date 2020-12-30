inland empire

Anonymous Woman Providing Her Own Stimulus for Businesses, Families in Inland Empire

So far, the woman has given away about $7,000. She says her goal is $25,000.

By Tony Shin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman in the Inland Empire is digging into her own bank account to help businesses and families who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The anonymous donor is giving out her own stimulus checks, because she says she knows all about hard times.

Armando Alvarez opened Vero's Ice Cream shop in Hemet right before the pandemic took hold, and like so many family-run businesses during this unique time, it has been a financial struggle.

"It's really hard because we have more bills to pay than profits that come," Alvarez said.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, a woman who wishes to remain anonymous came into Alvarez's shop and charged $2,000 on her credit card, before adding a $25 tip.

"I don't have the words to explain how happy we are for the business," Alvarez said.

The donor told the small business owner to give ice cream to kids that leave a thank you note for a first responder or frontline healthcare worker.

"I know what it's like through bad times," the donor, who said to call her "Emi," told NBCLA.

Riverside County Dec 30

‘I've Never Seen Anything Like This': Riverside County Hospitals Running Out Of Beds, Staff As Coronavirus Surges

coronavirus Dec 29

U.S. Likely to Fall Short of Goal to Vaccinate 20 Million People Against Covid Before End of Year

Emi said her father's business nearly went bankrupt nearly 20 years ago.

"I was helping him with the books, and there was literally $20 in the account," Emi recalled. "And we had to keep pushing forward. There were people along the way who helped us, and I'll never forget them."

She added, "Twenty years later, we have a successful business, and I just want to give back."

So, Emi began her own “stimulus check“ campaign. She's not from Hemet, but Emi says she heard on social media how hard the pandemic has been on businesses there. So, she began finding ones in desperate need and giving away money, along with stacks of gift cards for families.

So far, Emi has given away about $7,000 and says her goal is $25,000. But shes also believes shes giving out something else: hope.

"Hopefully, it's at a time where they could use the most help, and that's what makes it worthwhile for me," the anonymous donor said.

This article tagged under:

inland empirehemet
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us