A group of frustrated bystanders and witnesses expressed their anger at federal agents, who were seen detaining immigrants in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.

Videos by Union del Barrio showed several agents, many of whom were wearing face coverings, pinned down an immigrant as the person was taken into custody on 9th and Spring Streets at around 9 a.m.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At least one of the agents was seen directing traffic as the detainment, as well as bystanders who were watching and filming the incident, created congestion in the area.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed the incident, saying it received a call about a “possible kidnapping in progress.”

The caller told the LAPD that an immigration agent was hitting someone while another person was being loaded into a vehicle.

LAPD officers eventually had to step in to control the crowd while the agents finished their arrest.

At least two ambulances were called for one person who suffered an injury from a fall.