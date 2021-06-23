Angelo Quinto's Family Demands Justice at Antioch Rally

An East Bay family is demanding justice.

Angelo Quinto’s ashes were put to rest on Wednesday, six months to the day after his family called the Antioch Police Department for help.

The Quinto-Collins family said on December 23, Angelo Quinto was having a mental breakdown. Instead of getting help, they ended up burying him.

The family said they want answers from the Antioch Police Department and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

They said that six months is too long to be in the dark.

Dozens of people chanted and rallied in front of Antioch Police Department's headquarters on Wednesday as they demanded justice for Angelo Quinto.

“I spent many sleepless nights trying to make sense of what happened? How in a matter of minutes, I went from hugging him to watching his lifeless body on the floor?" said Cassandra Quinto-Collins, Angelo Quinto's mother.

Last December, Angelo Quinto’s sister called police because she was fearful he would hurt someone or hurt himself.

According to the wrongful death claim, when police arrived, they put Angelo Quinto in handcuffs on the floor.

The claim also said an officer put his knee on his back. Angelo Quinto became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. He died three days later.

“By this time the coroner’s report should have been done, they have to have a toxicology report. We understood that was the holdup. They stonewalled us on why these officers did what they did," said Ben Nisenbaum, Quinto-Collins family attorney.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Antioch police and the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office for a comment but have not heard back.

However, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was at the memorial Wednesday night, supporting the family while advocating police reform. He said it’s coming, but he too is waiting for answers in the Quinto case.

“I'm waiting for the same answers. I’m waiting for the DA’s investigation to be completed," Thorpe said.