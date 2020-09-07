Angeles National Forest

Angeles National Forest Closed for a Week Due to Fire Danger

By Shahan Ahmed

APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

The Angeles National Forest, which closed Monday, will remain shuttered for a week due to "unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions within the region," the Forest Service said in a statement.

All general activity, which includes roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites, will be closed until Monday, Sept. 14.

State and county roads remain open for pass-through traffic, but officials emphasized that those roads are for pass-through traffic only.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

Virus Updates: 9 Vaccine Makers Issue Safety Pledge; Ransomware Attack Hits Hartford Schools

California 11 hours ago

As California Burns, the Winds Arrive and the Lights Go Out

The closures have been implemented due to "a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions significant wind events, and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit," the Forest Service for the Angeles National Forest said.

As of Monday, the Bobcat Fire continued to burn, growing to more than 4,800 acres, north of Azusa.

Officials said 2020 featured record visitor turnout, already making the year the busiest in the ANF's 112-year history.

This article tagged under:

Angeles National Forest
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us