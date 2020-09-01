Hospital Staff Cheers as Baby Girl Whose Mother Was Killed in DUI Crash Goes Home

Nurses and hospital workers clapped and cheered Monday when James Alvarez carried his baby daughter out the building’s door three weeks after a DUI crash that turned his family's world upside-down.

Adalyn Rose was delivered by emergency C-section after her mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, was struck Aug. 11 by a DUI suspect in Anaheim. Alvarez, who was walking with his wife at the time of the horrific crash, described Adalyn Rose as a little fighter, just like her mother.

In video taken he left the hospital, Alvarez thanked the the hospital staff members.

Alvarez said the family is grateful for the outpouring of support. He said Adalyn Rose is doing well.

Aguilar was 35-weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.

A 40-year-old Garden Grove woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the collision. Aguilar was walking on the sidewalk with her husband when a white Jeep SUV jumped the curb and struck her.

The driver also charged with a felony count of driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license due to a DUI.

Aguilar died at the hospital. The newborn baby girl was admitted in critical condition to UCI's neonatal intensive care unit.

The site of the crash has become a gathering place for those mourning Aguilar.