Russia-Ukraine Crisis

American Pastor Allegedly Kidnapped by Russian Forces Has Been Freed, Family Says

The family was "relieved" after Bodyu's release, his daughter Esther Bodyu-Ogana told NBC News

debris Kyiv, Ukraine
Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dmitry Bodyu, an American pastor allegedly abducted in Ukraine earlier this month, has been freed, his family said on Monday.

The family was "relieved" after Bodyu's release, his daughter Esther Bodyu-Ogana told NBC News.

Bodyu, 50, a well-known pastor in Ukraine who had invited people to seek shelter in his church, was taken by about eight to 10 Russian soldiers in the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol on March 19, his wife Helen had told NBC News last week. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisRussia-Ukraine War
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us