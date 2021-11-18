Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued in Southern California for 15-Year-Old Bay Area Girl

A 20-year-old man driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country mini van is accused of forcing the girl into van at a gas station in Santa Rosa.

An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday in Southern California for a 15-year-old Vallejo girl who was reported abducted Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

Ionita Cimino, 20, is identified as the man sought in connection with forcing Georgiana Bambaloi into his car at a gas station at 1:50 p.m. Cimino is desribed as described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

A freeway sign displays information about a minivan sought in connection with an Amber Alert.
NBCLA
A freeway sign displays information about a minivan sought in connection with an abduction Thursday Nov. 18, 2021 at a Santa Rosa gas station.

He was seen driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country mini van, with temporary Texas license plate 12478U3.

The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Santa Rosa Police Department at 2:52 a.m. Thursday for Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. The alert urges anyone who sees the vehicle or its occupants to call 911.

Santa Rosa police reported the abduction late Wednesday night in a news release.

Amber Alert
