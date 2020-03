An Amber Alert has been issued to help find a 35-year-old woman and a 4-year-old relative whose disappearance from the Lincoln Heights area Friday is considered suspicious.

Police were asking for help to find Christina Gonzalez, 35, and son Reynaldo. They were last seen at 8 a.m. on Gates Street, officials said.

Police believe they were last seen in a silver Toyota 4Runner with a California license plate of 7VGY615.