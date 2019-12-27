Los Angeles

Amber Alert Issued for Girl Taken by Allegedly ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Mom

The alert was issued by CHP around 5:36 p.m. Authorities said residents in LA, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties should be on the lookout.

By Heather Navarro

Garden Grove Police/CHP

The California Highway Patrol was searching for a woman and her daughter across several counties in Southern California after the girl was allegedly taken by the woman.

https://twitter.com/CHPAlerts/status/1210736276535566337/photo/1

CHP said Garden Grove police issued the Amber Alert for 39-year-old Christina Lujan and 3-year-old Josephine.

The 3-year-old was last seen with her mother Dec. 27 around 1:50 p.m., according to authorities.

The two were last seen in Garden Grove.

Authorities said the mother should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots the two should call 911.

Christina Lujan was described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. In her image, she appears to have braces on her teeth.

The girl was described as 3-feet 3-inches tall, 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

The SUV they were traveling in was described as a gold Ford Escape with California plates: 6ZPF343.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesOrange CountyAmber AlertGarden Grove
