Amber Alert deactivated for 9-month-old infant last seen in Anaheim

An Amber Alert was deactivated by the California Highway Patrol after locating a 9-month-old baby.

The alert issued by CHP was in search of Leonardo Meza, who at the time was last seen in Orange County.

This AMBER ALERT has been deactivated.

The subject has been located.

AMBER ALERT - San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Orange Counties

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Roberto Castillo Meza. He is believed to be driving a tan 2003 Mercedes Benz AMG with the California license plate 8HJV602, according to CHP.

The alert was activated in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Orange counties on behalf of Anaheim police.