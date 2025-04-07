Amber Alert

Amber Alert deactivated for 9-month-old infant last seen in Anaheim

By Missael Soto

File. Police Car with flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

An Amber Alert was deactivated by the California Highway Patrol after locating a 9-month-old baby.

The alert issued by CHP was in search of Leonardo Meza, who at the time was last seen in Orange County.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Roberto Castillo Meza. He is believed to be driving a tan 2003 Mercedes Benz AMG with the California license plate 8HJV602, according to CHP.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The alert was activated in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Orange counties on behalf of Anaheim police.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertAnaheim
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us