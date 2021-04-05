Texas Family of 6 Killed in Apparent Mass Murder-Suicide: Police

The bodies of six people were found inside a home in Allen, Texas, early Monday morning in an apparent mass murder-suicide, police say.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the bodies of six people.

The names and ages of the victims have not been confirmed, but police said they included a grandparent, two parents and three children.

"It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them," Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty told KRLD-AM Monday morning.

It has not been confirmed when the deaths took place.

Felty said there is no threat to the neighborhood and that there were no problems reported at the home, KRLD reported.

The family, Felty said, apparently emigrated from Bangladesh.

