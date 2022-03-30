South Dakota

Alleged Checkbook Thief Caught — After Writing Herself a Check

The accused thief wrote a $1,600 check to herself from the victim's checking account

Checkbook Check Stock Generic
Getty Images

Authorities say a South Dakota woman accused of stealing a checkbook was caught after writing out a check to herself and cashing it.

Sioux Falls police say a man went to the bank to close out the account after the checkbook was taken from an unlocked vehicle over the weekend. He discovered that someone forged his wife's signature on a $1,600 check.

The check was made out to the 49-year-old suspect.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to track down the woman. She was arrested for possession of stolen property, forgery and identity theft, KELO-TV reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The $1,600 has been recovered.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South DakotaCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us