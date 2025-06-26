The man accused of supplying material to the Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber died by suicide, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Daniel Park, 32, was found unresponsive at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The coroner’s office said Park suffered blunt force trauma.

Park had been at the LA detention facility since June 13 after he was indicted for providing explosive material to Guy Edward Bartkus, who drove a car containing a bomb to the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs on May 17. Bartkus detonated the bomb, killing himself and destroying the fertility clinic’s building.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Park, who's from Kent, Washington, was arrested in Poland, where he had traveled after the bombing and was then sent to the U.S., federal prosecutors said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Wednesday despite life-saving measures, Park was declared dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Both Park and Bartkus shared "anti-natalist" and "pro-mortalist" extremist views, a fringe belief system that opposes childbirth and human existence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California.