Prime Suspect in Alexis Gabe Disappearance Writes Directions to Where Body Was Disposed: Police

The family of a missing Oakley woman shared a handwritten note written by the prime suspect in her disappearance.

Police said Alexis Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, wrote directions to Pioneer, a remote area 60 miles east of Sacramento. They believe it’s where he went to dispose of the 24-year-old’s body.

Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26 in Antioch and Jones was the last person to see her alive, police said.

Jones was killed in June while being arrested near Seattle after allegedly charging at officers with a knife .