Aldi's Thanksgiving basket can feed 10 people for less than $47

A discount grocery chain is slashing prices even further this holiday season — and that’s something to be thankful for.

On Oct. 16, Aldi announced its lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years, offering 10 people a full meal for less than $47. The chain cites a NielsenIQ study published in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year that found grocery prices are up 50% on hundreds of items since 2019, so, Aldi decided to make the meal cheaper than it cost back then.

Aldi announced its lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket since 2019. (Aldi)

Aldi said the less-than-$4.70-per-person meal forgoes all the “sales, coupons, minimum purchase requirements, loyalty cards and other hoops required to save at traditional grocers,” coming instead in a simple grab-and-go form.

Aldi’s Thanksgiving basket includes a Butterball turkey (assumed to be 16 pounds) with spices, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, and stuffing. It also includes the ingredients to make cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

“Every day at ALDI, we are focused on finding ways to deliver the lowest possible prices for our customers — and this Thanksgiving is no different,” Aldi’s CEO Jason Hartsaid in a press release, adding that 25% of U.S households now shop at the chain. “We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back.”

Aldi also is selling three Thanksgiving bundles for under $10. (Aldi)

For folks going to a Friendsgiving potluck or keeping things a bit more casual on the big day, Aldi also is selling three Thanksgiving bundles for under $10. Each bundle includes a bottle of the Aldi-exclusive California Heritage Pinot Noir along with one of the following:

There are a couple of caveats to Aldi’s Thanksgiving basket: Its availability may vary by store location and is subject to change. Pricing on the basket is valid from Oct. 16 until Nov. 27 (the day before Thanksgiving).

The news comes as the grocer was involved in a recall of chicken and turkey products made by pre-cooked meat producer BrucePac for potentially due possible listeria contamination.

Many of the recalled products are ready-made salad, rice or pasta bowls that include potentially contaminated chicken or turkey and were sold at major retailers nationwide like Trader Joe’s, HEB, Walmart and Aldi. See the full list of products included in the recall and photos of the product labels here.

