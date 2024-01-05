Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out mid-air

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air, media reports said.

A passenger sent KATU-TVa photo showing what appears to be an exit row missing a door and window. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

When the wall of the plane just breaks off mid flight @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/pMWhpiHmFY — Kyle Rinker (@Kyrinker) January 6, 2024

In a statement posted on X, Alaska Airlines confirmed the plane landed safely back in Portland after experiencing an "incident soon after departure." The airline added the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members.

AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m.

KPTV-TV reports photos sent in by a passenger showed a large section of the airplane's fuselage was missing.

The FAA did not immediately respond to an email request for information.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.