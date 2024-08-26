Video shows Alameda County off-duty firefighter on racist tirade

A social media video surfaced over the weekend showing an off-duty Alameda County firefighter making racially insensitive comments in a heated exchange on a Central Valley freeway, the department chief confirmed Monday.

The driver who recorded the video told Sacramento TV station KCRA the comments came following a crash Friday on Highway 99 in Lodi. It started as an argument over who was at fault.

Eventually, the driver accused the firefighter of being racist, which the firefighter denied in part with four-letter words.

Alameda County fire Chief William McDonald on Monday provided an updated on a social media video showing one of the department's firefighter's making racially insensitive remarks after an off-duty incident in Lodi.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Alameda County Fire Department confirmed the man in the video was a member of the department but did not immediately share the firefighter's identity or employment status. Chief William McDonald, however, issued a statement.

"Our department is committed to gathering all the facts, and we are addressing this situation in a manner that reflects our dedication to integrity, professionalism and community trust," the statement said.

McDonald also said Monday the firefighter's actions and behavior do not reflect the values of the department. The firefighter was placed on paid administrative leave as the department investigates the incident, he said.