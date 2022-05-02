Alabama

Alabama Public Health Worker Killed by Pack of Dogs While Investigating Another Attack

The dog's owner has been charged with manslaughter and is being held without bail, public records show

WAFF

An employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health was killed by a pack of dogs in the northwestern part of the state last week as she was responding to a report about another attack involving the same dogs earlier in the week, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday on Facebook.

Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a rural area outside Red Bay, near the Mississippi line, found the body of Jacqueline Summer Beard inside, according to the Facebook post. AL.com reported that Beard was a 58-year-old environmental supervisor and a longtime employee of the Public Health Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beard is believed to have been trying to contact the dog's owner — whom the sheriff's office identified as Brandy Dowdy, 39 — when the dogs killed her, the sheriff's office said.

Dowdy was charged with manslaughter and is being held without bail, public records show.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Pelosi Meets Polish President; Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol

Business 45 mins ago

The Death of Diet Snapple and the Zero-Sum Game of No-Calorie Sweeteners

This article tagged under:

Alabama
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us