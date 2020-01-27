Alabama

Alabama Dock Fire: Fire Chief Confirms Deaths, 35 Boats Destroyed

Firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

 A fire chief in Alabama is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus isn't saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said seven people were hospitalized and seven others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park.

Crews were called to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

The park on the Tennessee River includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to Jackson County's government website.

CORRECTION (Jan. 27, 2020, 8:24 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story misspelled Gene Necklaus' surname.

