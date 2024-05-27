Confirmed "aggressive'' shark behavior has forced officials Monday to restrict ocean access to beaches in San Clemente until the evening.
Shark behavior in the vicinity of T-Street Beach has restricted water access to all San Clemente beaches until 8 p.m. -- pending no additional shark sightings, according to a city officials in a news statement.
There was no other immediate information.
