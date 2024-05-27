`Aggressive' shark behavior forces restriction of ocean access in San Clemente

The beaches will remain open, but water access will remain closed until tonight.

By City News Service

Beach shark warning
NBC Connecticut

Confirmed "aggressive'' shark behavior has forced officials Monday to restrict ocean access to beaches in San Clemente until the evening.

Shark behavior in the vicinity of T-Street Beach has restricted water access to all San Clemente beaches until 8 p.m. -- pending no additional shark sightings, according to a city officials in a news statement.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

There was no other immediate information.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us