AG Bonta warns of fake ICE officers and other immigration scams

State law enforcement officials on Tuesday warned Californians to take steps to protect themselves amid new reports of individuals impersonating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and other immigration scams.

In recent months, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued ways to help California immigrants better understand their rights and protections under the law and assist law enforcement, prosecutors and public institutions in complying with state law.

Bonta warned that as scammers and other bad actors seek to capitalize "on the fear and uncertainty created by the Trump Administration's racist rhetoric and destructive immigration policies," Californians should know it is a crime to impersonate a federal officer. He said he wanted to encourage everyone to know their rights under the law and take steps to protect themselves from scams.

The full set of guidance, many available in multiple languages, can be accessed here.

"We have received reports of individuals looking to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty created by President Trump's inhumane mass deportation policies," Bonta said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: If you seek to scam or otherwise take advantage of California's immigrant communities, you will be held accountable. My office will continue to ensure our laws are fully enforced and the rights of California's immigrants are respected and protected. I encourage anyone who is the witness to or victim of an immigration scam to report it."

According to the AG, if you are approached by an individual claiming to be an immigration officer, know your rights and avoid being scammed.

In order to protect yourself from scams, Bonta advises: