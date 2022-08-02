After Lavender Days Go, ‘Lavender Nights' Glow

What to Know 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley

Sept 1 through Oct. 23, 2022; entry is free with paid parking or $5 per person if you park off-site

400,000+ lights, lavender dishes and drinks, marketplace browsing

THE LAVENDER SEASON... around particular parts of the Golden State is a lengthy one. You might see the first pops of purple delight in the later part of May, with full fields of rich hues adding joy to late June and early July. Even the later part of the seventh month is fragrant with the popular herb, at least in a few places, making lavender's annual run worthy of applause. But what happens after the season wraps up at one of California's best-known lavender farms? Especially when there is still lavender that can make merchandise memorable and foodstuffs especially festive? A new celebration begins to twinkle, and while it isn't about saunters in a lavender-filled field, the festivity is about being outside, enjoying lav-y libations and bites, and savoring the sparkle of late summer and early autumn.

AND SPARKLE, the upcoming Lavender Nights certainly shall. The team at 123 Farm, at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, will welcome guests into a shimmery wonderland lit by over 400,000 lights, with bulbs glowing along walkways, from tree branches, and other well-placed spots. You might think of this as something of a holiday-style lighting display, before the holidays, with a lavender-strong theme. The multi-week whimsy, which runs in 2022 from Sept. 1 through Oct. 23, will include live tunes on select nights and a menu brimming with bites and beverages, many boasting a lavender look and/or flavor. Admission? It's totally free with parking that's been paid in advance. Not parking there? Entry is $5 per person. Perusing the tempting menu, which includes a Fig and Lavender Pizza, Lavender Cheesecake, and Lavender Funnel Cake? Yum, yum, and yum: Start here.