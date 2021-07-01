Adventure Lagoon Water Park Set to Open in Anaheim

A water lover’s paradise is set to open next week in Orange County, but the unique thing about this place is where it gets its water.

It is an aqua park, a huge lagoon and the water is clear as a bell, because it’s drinking water.

Adventure Lagoon is set to open next week, but the water that makes up the nine acre lake has been there all along.

It is actually a recharging basin which belongs to the Orange County water district.

“About 30,000 gallons a minute come into the lake, and it percolates down that fast,” Dave Wabiszawski from Adventure Lagoon said.

The water is part of a strategic system that actually begins at Prado Dam, making its way down the Santa Ana River through a series of holding ponds.

"From this pond we’re able to redirect 4 different directions,” Don Houilhan, the recharge superintendent, said.

The district was recently able to add to the water it stores at the dam, hoping to bank it for those non-rainy days.

“Those reservoirs are having less and less supply of water, so this is really a local reliability issue as well that we can be as most self independent of imported water,” Steve Sheldon, the board president, said.

Wabiszewski had to import everything to the water park.

The feature of the aqua park is so unique, it even includes a Ninja Warrior meets Wipeout obstacle course.

At the lagoon, you can kick back or kayak in water that ranges from one to 14 feet deep, and the water temperature averages 78 degrees because of the process it undergoes to get here.