Adorable Animals Ahoy: A Furry Fundraiser Successfully Set Sail

What to Know Pet Day on the Bay is an annual fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Center

Pups in nautical attire regularly join the San Diego-close cruises; four daytime trips cruised around San Diego Bay on Saturday, April 29, 2023

More fundraisers for the Rancho Santa Fe center are just ahead, including the superheroic PAWmicon in July

Fido-themed fundraisers can wag their tails in a variety of settings, including parks and pet shops.

But finding a woofer-oriented event on the high seas? Or at least an area of the ocean that is close to a major city?

This is far more unlikely, which is one reason why Pet Day on the Bay is so memorable.

The annual happening, which finds people and their costumed pets enjoying a picturesque ride on a City Cruises boat around San Diego Bay, raises funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Attendees of the April 29 gathering were "... encouraged to bring an unopened, unexpired and non-prescription bag of dry or canned pet food to help Helen Woodward Animal Center's AniMeals program." Once on the boat, several special goodies awaited, including actual goodies for the pup passengers courtesy of Kahoots Feed & Pet.

The 2023 events — there were four daytime adventures in all — just passed, which means we can now set our periscopes on 2024 and all of the furry fun that awaits.

If you're eager to find early inspiration for the next outing, or you simply want to "awww" over pooches rocking some seafaring garb, scroll on for a few salty snapshots taken during the 2023 happening.

Some attendees went to Hawaiian shirts for their lovely looks at the 2023 event.

A marine layer showed up for the happening, but shades and sunhats were still popular choices.