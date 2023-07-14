sag-aftra strike

Actors vs. AI: Strike brings focus to emerging use of advanced tech

SAG-AFTRA has joined the Writer’s Guild of America in demanding a contract that explicitly demands AI regulations to protect writers and the works they create

NBC Universal, Inc.

The future of generative artificial intelligence in Hollywood — and how it can be used to replace labor — has become a crucial sticking point for actors going on strike.

In a news conference Thursday, Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (more commonly known as SAG-AFTRA), declared that “artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions, and all actors and performers deserve contract language that protects them from having their identity and talent exploited without consent and pay.”

“If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines,” Drescher said.

SAG-AFTRA has joined the Writer’s Guild of America, which represents Hollywood screenwriters and has been on strike for more than two months, in demanding a contract that explicitly demands AI regulations to protect writers and the works they create.

“AI can’t write or rewrite literary material; can’t be used as source material; and [works covered by union contracts] can’t be used to train AI,” read the WGA’s demands issued on May 1.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild voted to strike, halting their negotiations with the major studios, joining the already striking Writers Guild of America.

This article tagged under:

sag-aftra strikeMovies and EntertainmentTelevisionartificial intelligence
