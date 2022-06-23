Capitol Riot

Actor Sean Penn Sits With Officers at Capitol Riot Hearing

The committee was holding its fifth hearing Thursday

House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Fifth Hearing
Actor Sean Penn was on hand Thursday for the fifth hearing of the Jan. 6 committee and was sitting with police officers who have previously testified about their experiences during the riot.

Penn was seen sitting between D.C. Metro Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, NBC News reported. He's here as “just another citizen,” he told reporters.

Asked what he thinks about the hearings, he said, “We all saw what happened" on Jan. 6 and "now we're looking to see justice.

In Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, Rep. Pete Aguilar revealed that John Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani after the Capitol riot asking to be on the “pardon list.”
