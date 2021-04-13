Access Mat to be Installed at Venice Beach to Increase Accessibility For People in Wheelchairs

Venice Beach will become more accessible to visitors Tuesday, especially those who have difficulty crossing the sand.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors will unroll a new access mat near the Venice Boulevard beach parking lot. The mat, which will start at the Marvin Braude Bike Trail and end in a "T" shape closer to the water's edge, will be accessible annually from roughly spring through fall.

"One of the great joys of going to the beach is spending time on the sand near the water," said county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, whose district includes Venice. "Now, with the use of this new mat, people who have difficulty negotiating the sand can more fully and safely enjoy a glorious day at Venice Beach."

Made of a fine nylon mesh, semi-permanent beach access mats are designed for people who use wheelchairs or may otherwise need a firmer surface to traverse the sand.

The Venice Beach mat will be the eighth to be installed by the Department of Beaches and Harbors. For an interactive map of all access mat and beach wheelchair locations, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/access.