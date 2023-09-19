‘Absolutely crazy': Video shows large crocodile swimming under a Florida beach pier

Tourists and locals alike were stunned on the Pompano Beach pier Monday when a large American Crocodile swam right under them.

For some it was downright scary.

"That’s absolutely crazy, I’d never think a croc would be in the ocean, I go swimming here all the time,” said Jayna Butcher, who lives near Pompano Beach.

But reptile researchers say the sighting shouldn’t come as a surprise. Crocodiles are known to wander, and it’s common for them to swim out inlets and into the ocean.

Cell phone video captured the moment a huge crocodile was seen swimming under a pier off Pompano Beach.

"Something like the pier will be a place for them to hide, a place for food to eat, they do that and it’s not an unusual behavior,” said Frank Mazzotti, who has studied reptiles for decades.

In fact, an American Crocodile came up onto Hollywood Beach in 2019, causing quite a stir. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers removed it and returned it to a safer spot.

Mazzotti says it’s the reason why they come out to the ocean that remains a mystery.

“For example, this time of year it’s not seeking mates, maybe it’s looking for food. I don’t know, but they show up near piers in a lot of places isn’t unusual because once they get out they’re attracted to structures,” said Mazzotti.

American Crocodiles are more docile and reclusive compared to other crocodiles around the world.

“They’re not aggressive and what they eat are crabs, fish," Mazzotti said. "Mammals like us are not on their diet."

But he warns if you see one, you should calmly move away. Everyone we spoke to on the beach said now that they know, they will have their eyes peeled.

“Just knowing that could be in the water makes you think twice," said Butcher. "I’ll stay in the shallow end."

“I would go back in the water, just not out very deep,” laughed Cheryl Lister, visiting from Kansas.