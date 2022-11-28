A ‘Victorian Christmas' Festival Ups Gold Country's Vintage Glimmer

What to Know Nevada City

Select Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons in December 2022, starting on Dec. 4

Free

WEARING A REGAL TOP HAT... through the storied streets of Nevada City? That's a fashion choice that's entirely up to you, of course. You can do so any day of the year, but you might not receive too many curious glances, thanks to the fact that A) the Northern Gold Country hamlet has an admirably quirky approach to life and B) there's always a throwback-y flavor in the high country air. That's because much of Nevada City, even today, looks like the late 1800s, thanks to its impressive line-up of historical buildings, handsome structures that include the recently renovated National Exchange Hotel. But the throwback-a-tude goes into ye olde overdrive each December when the delightful, delicious, and oh-so-venerable Victorian Christmas returns to the picturesque area, all to deliver cheer, shopping opportunities, and chances to hobnob with cheerful costumed revelers.

AS IS TRADITION, Victorian Christmas takes place on a select number of Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. There will be five in all, beginning on Dec. 4, and over 100 vendors will fill the heart of the town, selling handmade goods, offbeat gifts, an assortment of delectables, and splendid gewgaws perfect for stuffing stockings. Appearances by Father Christmas add to the sepia-toned charm of the event, as do those all-important roasted chestnuts, one of the centerpiece snacks of the affair. Entertainment offerings, including classic carolers on the stroll, will also weave through the whimsy. Staying in Nevada City during Victorian Christmas? A popular choice, for sure, but rooms do book up. Stroll this way to learn more about the celebrated street fair, a party that will mark 45 years in 2023.