A tart titan turns 30: Savor sunny flavors at the Goleta Lemon Festival

What to Know 30th Annual Goleta Lemon Festival

Free admission and parking; Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023

Pie-eating showdowns, classic cars, and lots of outdoor activities

SOUR SHOWS POWER... whenever it appears in appetizers, entrees, drinks, and, of course, desserts. This is no pejorative and we're not cocking an eyebrow at that singular sensation of sourness, the surprising moment when a meal prompts us to suddenly pucker up. Rather, a spectacular sour note has a way of adding a memorable and flavorful layer to a dish, bringing some kick to a cuisine that may have formerly lacked some bite. It can prove tricky for a cook to authentically replicate the complex sourness they're seeking, but a certain fruit always helps them succeed: the lovely, oblong-ish, pointy-ended, juicy-interiored, oh-so-iconic lemon. While some fruits may adequately sub for each other if need be — pears and apples are longtime partners here, as are apricots and nectarines — you just really want a lemon when you want a lemon.

IT MAKES SENSE... that this golden favorite boasts more than one Golden State celebration but one of the biggest? It happens in Goleta, where lemon lovers have spent the last three decades paying puckered-up tribute to the tart titan. That means that the upcoming Goleta Lemon Festival, which is finding the power in sour on the final day of September and the first day of October, is celebrating a milestone year. What's ahead for the 30th anniversary? Classic cars, yep, arts and crafts vendors to browse, miniature golf, bounce houses, and, yep, the chance to show off your pie-eating prowess. If the Goleta meet-up puts you in the mood for another singular fruit, be in Carpinteria the week after where avocados are in the creamy, dreamy spotlight.