Earthquakes

3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles LA County coast

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Manhattan Beach area on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shaking was reported at 12:15 p.m. near Manhattan Beach, about 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the USGS' Did You Feel It report, shaking was reported in Santa Monica, Venice, Inglewood, Redondo Beach, Torrance and other communities on and near the LA County coast.

No further details were immediately available.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us