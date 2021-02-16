A New Star Wars Trading Post Lands at Downtown Disney

Plenty of things are on the constant move in the "Star Wars" universe, from X-wings to AT-ATs to Sandcrawlers.

But what we don't see budge all that often, not even by an inch? Buildings, which typically aren't equipped with wings or engines.

And yet a structure that seems as though it might have once existed in a faraway galaxy has found its way to Downtown Disney District in Anaheim.

It's the brand-new Star Wars Trading Post, a wonderous merchland brimming with cosmic finds, way-out-there wearables, and, yes, plushies that pay aww-mage to The Child from "The Mandalorian."

The well-themed shop has alighted in a space that fits its space-centered character perfectly: The building that once served as The Rainforest Cafe's home.

Are you already feeling those secret Resistance base vibes?

Lush greenery, an attractive water element, and other exterior details enhance the trading post's beautiful otherworldiness.

And here's something that's bound to give fans even more good vibes: Many Galaxy's Edge goodies, the items seen in the shops of Black Spire Outpost, are available for purchase at the Star Wars Trading Post.

Peek at its entryway now, and the interior, and make future plans to turn your own starfighter in the direction of Anaheim.

The Star Wars Trading Post opens to the public on Feb. 19 (Legacy Passholders can get an early glimpse starting on Feb. 16).