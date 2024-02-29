A four-day foodie experience will bloom in Palm Desert in early spring

What to Know Palm Desert Food & Wine at the El Paseo shopping district; presented by Agua Caliente Casinos

March 21 through 24, 2024

Tickets are priced separately; the popular Saturday Grand Tastings is $150 (general access)

MODERNISM WEEK, that fabulous February festivity that stretches across eleven ebullient days, has officially wrapped, and the mondo music and art festivals of later spring remain in the middle distance. But March around the desert resort cities remains a vibrant and busy month, thanks to sunny outdoor markets, wildflowers making a showy stand in the region's remoter corners, and a fine food festival that draws some of the best chefs around. It's the Palm Desert Food & Wine, one of the biggest culinary draws in the region, and it will return to the El Paseo shopping district over the earliest days of spring.

MARCH 21-24... are the 2024 dates, but if you want to dip into one or two dining events, that is a perfect plan. The gourmet gatherings are all separately priced, allowing gourmanders to focus on feasting (and sipping) where they like. The Saturday Grand Tastings will be a central draw for many guests, and it is easy to see why: The haute happening will "... feature delectable bites from more than 40 restaurants, created by renowned chefs from across the Coachella Valley and all of California, as well as more than 60 premium and sparkling wines, beers, and spirits." And, for sure: Hobnobbing with the creative culinarians behind the stoves is part of the scene, as is chatting up the winemakers. What else can you expect during the four-day festival? A James Beard Four-Course Gourmet Luncheon is on the 2024 calendar, delish, and Masters of Fire: The Tyler Florence BBQ Experience, too.

THE DELECTABLE DETAILS, including what chefs will be in attendance, are available at this site; there's a link to tickets, too (and, yep, the gotta-go goings-on do have a way of selling out). And if you're Palm-Desert-ing it in early March, note that there are a few before-the-festival events to consider, if you just can't wait.