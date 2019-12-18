A Carrie Fisher Tribute Exhibit Opens in Hollywood

What to Know TCL Chinese Theatre 6

Opens Dec. 19

Show your movie ticket for entry

Adoring Leia Organa?

It feels positively effortless for any fan of the Force. From her clever quips to her devotion to what's right to her bravery in face of the oncoming storm, not to mention Stormtroopers, the take-charge leader has long reigned as a powerful icon to multiple generations.

Adoring Carrie Fisher?

Mavens of the "Star Wars" movies, and her many other fab flicks, can name several reasons why the hilarious and talented performer will always remain at the center of their hearts, from her witty writing to her candor about growing up Hollywood to her strong takes on how the industry could be improved.

It's a rare and almost magical confluence when a character and a real-world person stand as twin titans in a person's affections, but both Leia and Carrie do for millions of people.

And, as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opens, a special treat for fans of both the rebel royal and Hollywood royalty will open at the TCL Chinese Theatre 6 on Thursday, Dec. 19.

It's a treasure-laden tribute to the memory of Ms. Fisher, who passed away in 2016, and a way for the legend's enduring fans to connect with her legacy.

The week-long exhibit, which has been curated by Todd Fisher, Ms. Fisher's brother, will include a number of items that will be new to even the most ardent devotee, including a lightsaber as well as "... hand props, personal 'Star Wars' scripts, her personalized directors chairs from 'Star Wars' productions in both the United States and England, one-of-a-kind portraits and photos, and ephemera that commemorates her long association with "Star Wars."

Mr. Fisher will also be at the exhibit's Dec. 19 opening, where he'll also be signing his memoir "My Girls," which details his life with his sister and his movie star mom, the great Debbie Reynolds.

Other Dec. 19 happenings at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, like a lightsaber tribute to Carrie Fisher ahead of the first "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" screening, are also on the schedule.