A Beloved Mammoth Is Rocking Snow and a Big Bow

Rain, rain, and more rain around California's lower elevations quite often means that higher spots, especially around the Sierra Nevada's epic peaks, are fully socked in and experiencing a serious snow push.

That's very much the case in the days leading up to Christmas, and photos from Mammoth Mountain, taken on Dec. 23, 2021, tell the flake-frosty tale.

But wait: Several more bouts of snowfall are due at the ski destination over Christmas Weekend in 2021, truly making the mountain, and nearby Mammoth Lakes, a winter wonderland.

Important to know? "(H)igh winds, low visibility and avalanche mitigation work" impacted some of the lifts and terrain access on Dec. 23, so keep tabs on what's happening at Mammoth Mountain.