Army Vet Sues VA Over Scalpel Left in Body After Surgery

This X-ray image provided by the attorney for Glenford Turner, of Bridgeport, Ct., shows a scalpel that Turner claims was left inside him after undergoing surgery in 2013 at a Veterans Administration hospital in Connecticut. The army veteran is suing the hospital after the scalpel was only discovered years later and he suffered from long-term abdominal pain.

An Army veteran had been living with a scalpel in his abdomen that was used during surgery four years ago at the VA Hospital in West Haven, Connecticut, according to the man's attorney.

Glenford Turner filed a malpractice lawsuit against the United States on Friday after an X-ray revealed a scalpel in his abdomen.

The 61-year-old Iraq war veteran, who lives in Bridgeport, was suffering from dizziness and abdominal pains, according to Faxon Law Group, the group that filed the malpractice lawsuit.

"Any one of those organs could have been pierced by this and he could have been killed," attorney Joel Faxon told NBC Connecticut.



Turner went to the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System on March 29, 2017, for an MRI, but his pain got worse and the process was abruptly stopped, according to Faxon Law Group.

X-rays revealed that a scalpel had been left inside the veteran’s body near his stomach and intestines. Doctors determined it was left from a prostate cancer procedure performed on Aug. 30, 2013, at the West Haven VA, according to Faxon Law Group.

"In my judgment, it’s clearly a seven-figure case when somebody leaves a scalpel like this in you and you have the future risk of having infections or adhesions or other problems that could necessitate additional surgery," Faxon said in an interview.



In April 2017, Turner went through surgery to remove the scalpel. Faxon said a few months later in June, he filed a claim on Turner's behalf with the West Haven VA under the Federal Torts Claims Act but the issue was not resolved, which is why they filed the federal lawsuit last week.

The lawyer calls it "an incomprehensible level of incompetence."

Senator Richard Blumenthal responded to the lawsuit with a statement, saying he was "appalled and stunned" by the "egregious" malpractice.

"While the court determines liability, I have asked for a detailed explanation from VA of this deeply troubling report," Blumenthal said in the statement. "I am demanding also full accountability so this kind of horrific negligence never happens again. America owes our veterans the world’s best medical care, nothing less."

The West Haven VA spokesperson said they haven't had a chance to review the lawsuit since they were closed on Monday for the holiday. They said they hope to provide a response to NBC Connecticut later in the week.

A federal judge in Bridgeport has been assigned to the case.