Passenger on Boise-Bound Flight Tries to Open Cabin Door Midair - NBC 7 San Diego
Passenger on Boise-Bound Flight Tries to Open Cabin Door Midair

Published at 9:41 PM PST on Mar 5, 2018

    Robert Alexander/Getty Images, File
    In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, passengers board a SkyWest Airlines Bombardier CRJ-100 passenger plane at Denver International Airport. On Monday, March 6, 2018, a woman tried to open the cabin door midair on SkyWest Airlines Flight 5449.

    A woman on a flight from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho, tried to open the cabin door while midair on Monday, before she was detained by police and later examined by state doctors. 

    SkyWest Airlines Flight 5449, operating as United Express, landed without further incident in Boise at about noon Mountain Time, the airline said.

    Boise police officers responded to reports of an "unruly passenger" aboard the flight. Authorities said the woman, who has yet to be identified or arrested, was being examined by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

    NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise reported that passengers subdued the woman before she could open the door.

