White Nationalist Arrested for Alleged Threat Against Ohio Jewish Community Center - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

White Nationalist Arrested for Alleged Threat Against Ohio Jewish Community Center

James Patrick Reardon, 20, allegedly posted an Instagram video of himself firing a gun along with a caption about shooting at a Youngstown JCC

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    White Nationalist Arrested for Alleged Threat Against Ohio Jewish Community Center
    Mahoning County Sheriff's Office
    James Reardon.

    An Ohio man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly making credible threats against a Jewish community center, according to law enforcement officials and the Anti-Defamation League.

    James Patrick Reardon, 20, a self-identified white nationalist, posted a video to Instagram on July 11, which led to his arrest, according to NBC News affiliate WFMJ. 

    The video allegedly showed Reardon firing a gun along with the caption, "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as white nationalist Seamus O'Reardon," WFMJ reported. "I-R-A Seamus" was Reardon's online pseudonym, according to police.

    The Youngstown Police Department and the FBI searched the home of Reardon's mother in New Middletown, Ohio, and confiscated two AR-15s, a rifle with a bayonet, a .40 caliber anti-tank gun, knives, a gas mask, a bulletproof vest, several magazines and 223 rounds of ammunition, WFMJ reported.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices