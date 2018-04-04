At a news conference with Baltic leaders, President Donald Trump discussed his desire to send U.S. troops to the border with Mexico and, now that ISIS has been nearly defeated, out of Syria.

Trump Wants US Troops on Mexico Border, Out Out of Syria

The Trump administration began outlining a plan Wednesday to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration, but will probably not allow the troops to have physical contact with immigrants, according to three administration officials.

The planning follows an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that came as a surprise to many of his advisers, NBC News reported.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump said on Tuesday.