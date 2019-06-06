A tactical vehicle carrying at least 20 cadets overturned in a training area near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point early Thursday, leaving at least one victim unconscious with serious injuries and prompting a major emergency response, authorities say.

At least one cadet was airlifted, unresponsive, to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which was reported on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road in around 7:30 a.m. Another four to five were taken to a hospital with back pain but were expected to be OK, military police said.

West Point public affairs confirmed a vehicle crash and chaotic situation at Camp Natural Bridge, a cadet summer training site.

"There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow," the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

News crews were being kept at a distance as ambulances, sirens flashing, sped past. More than a half-dozen law enforcement and emergency vehicles were lined on either side of the highway.

State Police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel.

The accident falls on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. New York state is honoring about a hundred World War II veterans during a ceremony on Long Island.