'Nerves of Steal': Walgreens Clerk Stares Down Armed Robber

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says an armed robber attempted to hold up a Walgreens store in Weston, Florida, only to encounter a clerk who decided to not cooperate. (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

An armed robber who attempted to hold up a Florida Walgreens escaped with only some candy and ice cream after the "wholly unimpressed" clerk refused to hand over the money.

Surveillance video captured the male suspect walking into the Weston Walgreens at 1751 Bonaventure Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

The man tried to conceal his face with his red hoodie as he made his way toward the registers, grabbing some candy bars and ice cream as he approached the clerk, video shows.

"As the employee rang up his items, the thief pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded the money from the register," said Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter, in a statement.

The audacious clerk stood motionless in "quiet resistance" while staring down the barrel of the man's gun, Carter said. When the suspect repeated his demand for money, the expressionless clerk didn't move.

"Met with such passive resistance, the thief grabbed the shopping bag and fled," Carter said.

Carter added that the clerk "with nerves of steal" was not harmed in the attempted robbery, police caution others against not complying with an armed suspect.



BSO released surveillance video of the incident and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. He is described as a male in his 20s with a "dark complexion," approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He wore a red Columbia hoodie and a black baseball cap.

BSO detectives believe he may be connected to similar robberies around Broward County.



Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.