Vornado Reissues Space Heater Recall After Reports of More Fires, Death

Vornado Air is reissuing its recall for thousands of electric space heaters after a man died in a fire involving one of the devices.

The company first recalled its VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters in April after receiving 15 reports of heaters that had caught on fire, according to a recall notice posted by on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. One person, a 90-year-old man from Minnesota, died in a fire involving the heater in December 2017, the notice said.

A second recall notice issued Wednesday updates the number of reports the company has received of Vornado Air heaters catching fire to 19.

The recall includes around 350,000 black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters. The model number, VH101, is printed on a label on the bottom of the heaters.

The faulty heaters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply and Target stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com, Target.com and Vornado.com from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30.

Customers who have purchased the recalled heaters should stop using them and contact Vornado for a full refund or a free replacement, the notice said.

For more information, contact Vornado by phone at 855-215-5131 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on "Recalls" in the lower right corner of the homepage or www.vornado.com/recalls and click on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button for more information.