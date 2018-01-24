The request to Congress is for the first phase of the wall. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has the details.

A volunteer for an Arizona group seeking to prevent migrant deaths in the desert at the U.S.-Mexico border was arrested after giving food and water to undocumented immigrants, according to court records, NBC News reported.

Scott Daniel Warren, an instructor with Arizona State University and volunteer with the group No More Deaths, faces a federal charge of harboring or concealing two people in the country illegally, according to court documents.

Warren, 35, was arrested on Jan. 17 after allegedly giving two undocumented immigrants "food, water, beds, and clean clothes" in Ajo, Arizona, according to a criminal complaint.

His arrest came hours after the group released videos showing Border Patrol agents kicking over water bottles left for those crossing into the U.S. illegally.

