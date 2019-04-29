Victims of Seattle Crane Accident Are Identified and Remembered

An iron cross bearing the numbers of Ironworkers Local union chapters from Portland and Seattle stands next to flowers, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Seattle at a memorial on a median across the street from where a construction crane collapsed and fell Saturday, killing four people, two of whom were ironworkers.

The victims of the construction crane accident in Seattle over the weekend were identified Monday as a college freshman from South Pasadena, California, who wanted to be a nurse, a retired city worker who championed development and construction in the area and two ex-Marines who died pursuing among the most dangerous professions in American industry, NBC News reports.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that the deaths on Saturday of Sarah Wong, 19, Alan Justad, 71, Andrew Yoder, 31, and Travis Corbet, 33, were accidents.

Yoder and Corbet, who were members of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers, were working on the crane when it collapsed as it was being disassembled, while Wong, a student at Seattle Pacific University, and Justad, a retired deputy director of planning and development for Seattle, were in separate cars on busy Mercer Street, authorities said.