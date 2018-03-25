Veteran Who Served 2 Tours in Afghanistan Deported to Mexico - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Veteran Who Served 2 Tours in Afghanistan Deported to Mexico

"He was dumped in one of the most dangerous areas of the Mexican border," his lawyer said

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Veteran Who Served 2 Tours in Afghanistan Deported to Mexico
    Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images, File
    In this file photo, Miguel Perez poses as he holds a photo of his son Miguel Perez Jr., on April 4, 2017, in Chicago.

    Federal authorities deported a military veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan but was later convicted of drug crimes, an agency spokeswoman said Sunday.

    In a statement, the spokeswoman, Nicole Alberico of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, said immigration agents returned Miguel Perez Jr., 39, to Mexican authorities on Friday.

    In an email to NBC News, Perez's lawyer, Chris Bergen, said Perez was left with no money and only his orange prison uniform.

    "He was dumped in one of the most dangerous areas of the Mexican border," Bergen said. "We will continue to fight his case and appeal his citizenship denial."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices