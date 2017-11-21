Hackers stole data from 57 million Uber users and drivers, a breach that the company concealed for more than a year, CNBC reported.
Uber released a statement on the 2016 attack, and also published resources for riders and drivers.
According to the statement, the hack was performed by two people on a third-party cloud service. The hackers stole names and driver's license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the U.S., as well as rider names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.
