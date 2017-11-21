A file photo of the logo of the ride sharing service Uber is seen in front of its headquarters on Aug. 26, 2016, in San Francisco.

Hackers stole data from 57 million Uber users and drivers, a breach that the company concealed for more than a year, CNBC reported.

Uber released a statement on the 2016 attack, and also published resources for riders and drivers.

According to the statement, the hack was performed by two people on a third-party cloud service. The hackers stole names and driver's license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the U.S., as well as rider names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.







