US Citizenship and Immigration Services Drops 'Nation of Immigrants' From Mission Statement

Published 4 hours ago

    John Moore/Getty Images
    Immigrants prepare to become American citizens at a naturalization service on Jan. 22, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey.

    The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services no longer uses language that describes the country as “a nation of immigrants" in its official mission statement, an agency official said Thursday, NBC News reported.

    The USCIS, the federal agency tasked with granting visas and citizenship, has changed to a new statement that “clearly defines the agency’s role in our country’s lawful immigration system and the commitment we have to the American people,” according to a letter sent to employees by agency director L. Francis Cissna that was obtained by NBC News.

    The previous mission statement said the agency, “secures America’s promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to our customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of our immigration system.”

    The new statement now reads:

    "U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values."

