Trump Has Mused About White House Without a Chief of Staff: Sources - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Has Mused About White House Without a Chief of Staff: Sources

John Kelly, Trump's second chief of staff, is still in his role after intense speculation about whether he would go

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    White House Musical Chairs

    Many top positions in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and the West Wing have been in flux. (Published Thursday, March 22, 2018)

    President Donald Trump considered firing chief of staff John Kelly this month and not naming a successor, three sources familiar with his discussions told NBC News.

    The president has talked with close associates about running the West Wing more like his business empire, with Trump as his own chief of staff, according to the sources.

    In the scenario, which appears to have been tabled for now, a handful of top aides would report directly to him. He's pointed to the precedent of presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Carter, the sources said.

    Kelly, Trump's second chief of staff, is still in his role after intense speculation about whether he would go. But former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon discussed at a public Financial Times forum Thursday the notion of Trump going without a chief of staff.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices