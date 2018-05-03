Trump Announces White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative

President Donald Trump announced Thursday a new initiative that aims to give faith-based groups a stronger voice within the federal government and vowed to protect religious liberty.

Trump signed the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative during an event in the Rose Garden to make the National Day of Prayer. The initiative will serve as a watchdog for "government overreach on religious liberty issues."

"Prayer has always been at the center of American life because America is a nation of religious believers," Trump said.

Members of the Texas church where 26 people were killed last year when a gunman opened fire on its congregation also joined Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Trump invited Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and his wife Sherri Pomperoy, along with three shooting survivors for the annual observance held every year on the first Thursday of May, NBC affiliate WOAI reported.

Pomperoy's 14-year-old daughter was killed in the November 2017 shooting. Both Frank and Sherri were out of town, in different states, the day of the shooting.



The event was attended by religious leaders including the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Donald Wuerl; Southern Baptist pastors Jack Graham and Ronnie Floyd; Focus on the Family founder and radio host James Dobson; and author and speaker Eric Metaxas.

Megachurch pastor Paula White, one of Trump's key evangelical advisors during the presidential campaign, cheered the initiative.

"I could not be more proud to stand with President Trump as he continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with communities of faith," she told Religious News Service, which first reported on the initiative. "This order is a historic action, strengthening the relationship between faith and government in the United States and the product will be countless, transformed lives."

Evangelical leaders continues to support Trump amid the Stormy Daniels allegations, with White among them.

Thursday's event comes hours after Trump acknowledged in a tweet he repaid Michael Cohen for hush money given to the porn actress after previously claiming he didn't know about the payments. The president continued to deny that he had affair with Daniels and said the money, paid just before the 2016 election, "had nothing to do with the campaign," Trump tweeted.